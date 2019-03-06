Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data for over 28 days

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel prepaid plans: Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are three of the largest telecom service providers in India, all of which are competing with each other to gain the largest market share. This has caused all of them to lower their service prices and increase the number of benefits provided to the consumers.

Advertising

All of the telecom service providers offer consumers a number of pre-paid plans with data, calling and SMS benefits. Today we have curated for you the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone that offer over 3GB of daily data for more than 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has one of the cheapest prepaid tariff plans that offer 3GB of daily data to its users at Rs 299 for 28 days. Under the Rs 299 pre-paid plan the company offers its customers unlimited data benefits. Initially, consumers get 3GB of daily high-speed 4G data, which when exhausted, will bring down browsing speeds to 64Kbps for the rest of the day.

Other benefits offered by the company under this pack are unlimited calling benefits along with 100 daily free SMSes. The company also offers consumers free subscription to its data-driven apps like Jio TV, Jio Money and more.

Keep in mind, if you are a new Reliance Jio subscriber, you will need to get the company’s Prime subscription, which is valid for one year costing Rs 99.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan

Airtel also offers 3GB of daily data to its users along with other calling and SMS benefits to its users at Rs 349 for 28 days. Under the plan, Airtel offers its customers 3GB of daily 4G/3G data, which when exhausted will drop browsing speeds and every additional KB consumed will be charged at regular rates.

The pack also includes unlimited calling benefits along with 100 free SMSes per day. It also includes a free subscription to the company’s Airtel TV app for consuming digital content.

Advertising

Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid plan

Vodafone also offers its consumers a similar pack at Rs 349 for 28 days. Under this plan, Vodafone offers its customers 3GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls and 100 daily free SMSes. The company also offers its users a free subscription to its Vodafone Play App.