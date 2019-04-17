Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best plans under Rs 500 with over 2GB of daily data

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: According to earlier reports, India is the country with lowest data prices across the world. This is due to the aggressive pricing strategy that all the telecom providers adopted after the introduction of Reliance Jio in India.

Advertising

Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel are the top three telecom service providers in India. Here is a list of the best prepaid tariff plans from these companies that offer over 2GB of daily data along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits under Rs 500.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan is the cheapest plan on this list. Under this plan, the company offers its customers 3GB of daily data. The company also offers its customers additional benefits like unlimited local/national calling benefits and 100 daily free SMS. Under this plan, the consumers also get a free subscription to the company’s data-driven apps like Jio TV, Jio Money and more. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

When the consumer exhausts the 3GB of daily high-speed 4G data, the company will lower the browsing speeds to 64Kbps for the rest of the day. If you want to get this prepaid tariff plan, you are required to have a Reliance Jio Prime subscription, which is priced at Rs 99 for one year.

Advertising

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan

Airtel offers its subscribers 3GB of daily data along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits to its users at Rs 349. The plan just like Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Aside from the 3GB of daily 4G/3G data consumers get unlimited local/national calling benefits along with 100 free SMS per day. The company also provides its consumers with a free subscription to its Airtel TV app for consuming digital content.

Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid plan

Vodafone like Airtel also offers its consumers a 3GB of daily 4G/3G data at Rs 349 for 28 days. Under this plan, Vodafone customers get 3GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited local/national calls and 100 free daily SMS. Just like Jio and Airtel, Vodafone also offers its customers a free subscription to its Vodafone Play App to consume digital content.