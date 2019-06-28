Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Top prepaid plans under Rs 150

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Ever since Reliance Jio broke into the Indian telecom sector in 2016, the industry has never been the same. The youngest telecom operator has taken the fight in terms of pricing and value-added services to the incumbent operators such as Airtel and Vodafone, who have countered back with various bundled offers to resist their customers from jumping the ship to Jio.

Today, we’ll look at the best prepaid mobile plans being offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone under Rs 150.

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 2GB of 3G/4G data and 300 SMS and comes with a validity of 28 days. Customers must note that the data and SMS are fixed and does not get auto-renewed each day. Apart from this, customers who recharge with this pack will also get unlimited local, STD, as well as national roaming calls. Along with this, Rs 129 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV subscription which offers over 350 Live TV Channels and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Airtel Rs 145 prepaid plan

The Rs 145 prepaid plan from Airtel offers full talktime of Rs 145 and a call rate of 30 paise per minute for all local, STD and landline calls and 1GB of data, all of which is valid for a period of 42 days. this apart, just like the Rs 129 prepaid plan, this plan also comes with complimentary Airtel TV subscription having over 350 Live TV Channels and free Wynk Music subscription.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

Coming to Reliance Jio, the youngest telco has a Rs 149 recharge plan that has a validity of 28 days. The pack offers a total of 42GB 4G data at 1.5GB per day. Along with data, it also offers truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 149 plan from Jio also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

The Rs 98 prepaid plan from Jio is one of the cheapest the telecom operator. It bundles 2GB data along with 300 SMS and unlimited voice calls. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more.

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan

The Rs 129 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes offers 28 days of validity. This pack offers 2GB 4G/3G data along with truly unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls within India and 100 SMS. Apart from this, users also get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan

Just like the Rs 129 plan from Vodafone, the Rs 139 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data for 28 days. The remaining benefits such as calling and SMS are all same as the Rs 129 plan. This plan also comes with free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.