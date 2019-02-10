Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Top prepaid recharge plans that offer 2GB or more data per day for 28 days

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Telecom sector in India is not as diverse as it once used to be, but the competition is as tense as before. With Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone competing for the market share, we see new prepaid recharge plans going live every now and then.

To save you from confusion and to help you choose the best-prepaid plan of your choice, we are listing top recharge plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone. These plans have a validity of 28 days and offer more daily data usage along with some additional benefits.

Airtel Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge plans

For those who want more data per day for 28 days, Airtel’s Rs 249 plan is the right one to go for. It offers 2GB data per day along with additional benefits like unlimited national calls and 100 national SMS per day.

Airtel’s Rs 349 pack offers 3GB daily data to its subscribers along with same additional benefits for a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 509 and Rs 799 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio is offering 2GB, 3GB, 4GB and 5GB daily data for a validity of 28 days along. Jio’s Rs 198 data plan offers 2GB data daily for 28 days with additional benefits of unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 national SMS per day

With the same additional benefits, Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB data daily whereas Rs 509 plan offers 4GB data per day for 28 days.

There is also a Rs 799 plan for those who want even more data. This plan gives 140GB data (5GB data per day) to its subscribers along with the same additional benefits.

Vodafone Rs 255, Rs 349, Rs 549 and Rs 799 prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB daily data benefits with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 national SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

With similar additional benefits Vodafone’s Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily 4G data and Rs 549 plan offers 3.5 GB data per day.

For those who want even more data, Vodafone has a Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan that offers 4.5GB data per day for 28 days along with same calls and SMS benefits like other packs.