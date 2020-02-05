Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Here’s are the best prepaid plans Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have to offer under Rs 250. Here’s are the best prepaid plans Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have to offer under Rs 250.

It has been some time since Indian telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea revised their prepaid tariffs. The plan prices have been marginally increased and the benefits decreased. Jio has even introduced IUC charges, in which it charges customers for making calls, thus limiting the number of minutes a user gets within the plan. Today we will be taking a look at the best plans you can get from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone under Rs 250.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Airtel Rs 249 plan

Under the Rs 249 prepaid plan, Airtel offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data along with truly unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Apart from the usual benefits, the company also provides its customers with a free subscription to its own Wynk Music service, access of its Airtel Xstream Premium app, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, free hellotunes service and a subscription to its own smartphone anti-virus.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Jio Rs 249 plan

Reliance Jio just like Airtel also provides its customers with a Rs 249 prepaid recharge pack. The plan also comes with a validity of 28 days and with 100 daily complimentary SMSes. However, that’s where the similarities end. Other than these, the company provides its customers with 2GB of daily high-speed data along with 1,000 FUP minutes for making calls to Non-Jio numbers. Jio-to-Jio calls stay unlimited. Along with all of this the company provides customers complimentary access to all of its data-driven applications like JioMoney, JioTV and more.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Vodafone Rs 249 plan

Vodafone’s Rs 249 plan is quite similar to that of Airtel. Under it, the company provides the customers with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMSes per day. Along with all of this, it also provides the customers with a complimentary subscription to its Vodafone Play services costing Rs 499 per annum along with a complimentary subscription to ZEE5, which costs Rs 999 per annum.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd