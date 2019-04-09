Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone plans: Plans under Rs 250 with more than 1GB of daily data

Since the introduction of Reliance Jio in India, we have seen all telecom operators bring down the price of their tariff plans. All Indian telecom operators have also started offering much more benefits to users at reduced prices.

Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio are the top three major telecom service providers in India and today we have curated the best prepaid tariff plans you can get under Rs 250 with more than 1GB of daily data. These plans consist of other benefits like access to digital content services, unlimited calling benefits and SMS benefits.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone plans: Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 399 prepaid combo plan, offers its users 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data per day for 28 days. The prepaid plan comes with benefits of 56GB of combined 4G/3G/2G data, along with unlimited local/STD and roaming calling benefits. The pack also allows users to send 100 free national SMS per day. The customers also get access to all of Airtel’s online content apps like Airtel TV, Wynk Music and more.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone plans: Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio just like Airtel offers its customers 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS for Rs 198. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days, which brings the data benefits up to 56GB. This is the cheapest prepaid tariff plan of the bunch. have been the cheapest of the bunch. However, Reliance Jio subscribers are required to have a Jio Prime membership to get this plan, which costs Rs 99 per year.

The plan also provides customers with complimentary access to the company’s long list of data-driven free apps like JioTV, Jio Money JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud and more.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone plans: Vodafone Rs 209 prepaid plan

Vodafone has what you can say, the most expensive plan out of the bunch considering the benefits. The company offers its customers 1.6GB of 4G/3G daily data for 28 days, which totals to 44.8GB of data benefits. The plan just like the ones from Airtel and Jio offers customers 100 daily complementary SMSes and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The recharge also enables the user to access live TV, watch movies, TV shows and more via its Vodafone Play app.