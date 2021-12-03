Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video free

Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, all increased the price of their prepaid plans over the last couple of weeks in India. As of December 1, the new hiked prices for all three major telecom operators in India are in effect. However, while all three telecom operators have detailed the new prices and benefits of all major prepaid plans, people are still not sure about the bundled plans that included subscriptions for OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

We have made a new list of all such plans by all three operators. Check them out below.

Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Airtel currently offers a few plans post its price hike that offer calling/ data benefits along with bundled subscriptions. There is a Rs 108 add-on plan with 6GB total data and validity the same as your existing plan. The plan also offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 30 days.

A higher Rs 599 plan offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, 28 days validity, and a Disney+ Hotstar for a year, while the Rs 838 plan offers 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 56 days validity, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

An annual Rs 3,359 plan offers 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 365 days validity, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Airtel also offers a Rs 359 plan that offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 28 days validity, and an Amazon Prime Video mobile subscription for 28 days. There is also a Rs 699 plan that offers 3GB of data per day along with unlimited calls, 56 days validity, and an Amazon Prime subscription for 56 Days.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan with Disney+Hotstar

Post the price hike, Reliance Jio offers only a single prepaid plan that has a bundled subscription. This is the Rs 601 plan, that offers 90GB total data, unlimited calling, and gets you 28 days validity. There is a bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Vodafone Idea offers four plans post the price hike that come with bundled subscriptions. The most affordable of these is the Rs 501 plan that offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 28 days validity, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

There is also a Rs 701 plan that offers 3GB per day, unlimited calls, 56 days validity, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

A higher Rs 901 plan offers 3GB per day and unlimited calls for 84 days and includes a year’s subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Finally, there is the Rs 3,099 plan that offers 1.5GB per day, unlimited calls, 365 days validity, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.