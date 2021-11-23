Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: A look at popular plans after Airtel’s price hike

Airtel announced its price hike on prepaid plans earlier this week , with prices for various plans doing up by 20-25 per cent. This puts most of Airtel’s unlimited voice bundles as well as data plan packs well above prepaid plans by rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

Here’s a quick look at how the prices for various plans compare between the three telecom giants now. Note that prices may/may not slightly vary based on your telecom sector.

Unlimited calling plans – 28 days validity

Airtel’s base unlimited calling plan starts at Rs 179 now, and also offers 100 SMS per day along with 1GB data per day. A higher Rs 299 plan offers the same benefits with 1.5GB data per day and for Rs 359, you get the same perks with 2GB data per day.

Meanwhile, Jio offers a Rs 149 plan (24 days) that includes unlimited calling 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day. The 1.5GB data per day plan (28 days) costs Rs 199, while the 2GB data per day plan costs Rs 249. There is also a Rs 349 pack that offers 3GB data per day for 28 days.

Coming to Vodafone Idea, the 1GB data per day (24 days) plan starts at Rs 219 and comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The 1.5GB data per day plan (28 days) costs Rs 249, 3GB data per day (28 days) plan costs Rs 501 and 4GB data per day plan costs Rs 299.

Unlimited calling plans – 56 days validity

For 56 days or roughly two months, Airtel offers two unlimited plans. The Rs 479 plan offers 1.5GB data per day while the Rs 549 plan offers 2GB data per day. Both plans also include unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

With Jio, you have the 1.5GB data per day plan at Rs 399 and the 2GB data per day plan at Rs 666. Both plans again, include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

More on Airtel | Here’s the full list of new prices

With Vodafone Idea, you have a 1.5GB per day plan at Rs 399, and a 4GB per day plan at Rs 449. There is also a Rs 701 plan that offers 3GB data per day and bundles a year’s subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and 32GB extra data.

Unlimited calling plans – 84 days validity

Airtel offers three plans for 84 days. These are the Rs 455 plan that offers 6GB data total, a Rs 719 plan that offers 1.5GB data per day and a Rs 839 plan that offers 2GB data per day.

Jio offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 555, 2GB data per day at Rs 888 and 3GB data per day at Rs 999.

Vodafone Idea offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 599, 3GB data per day at Rs 901 and 4GB data per day at Rs 699. There is also a 6GB total data plan for Rs 379.

Data top ups/ Data booster plans

Airtel offer three data booster plans at Rs 58 for 3GB, Rs 118 for 12GB and Rs 301 for 50GB, all with unlimited validity (until your current plan ends).

Meanwhile, Jio offers 1GB data at Rs 11, 2GB data at Rs 21, 6GB data at Rs 51 and 12GB data at Rs 101. There are also ‘Work from home’ data boosters with a 30 day validity that cost Rs 151 for 30GB, Rs 201 for 40GB and Rs 251 for 50GB.

Vodafone Idea offers 1GB data at Rs 16 with 24 hours validity, 3GB data at Rs 48 with 28 days validity and 12GB data at Rs 98 with 28 days validity. There is also a Rs 351 plan that offers 100GB data for 56 days.