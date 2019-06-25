Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best recharge plans with three months validity

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: The telecom sector has changed significantly in the past few years ever since Reliance Jio entered into the market. After starting its operations in 2016, the youngest telecom operator in the country has started a sort of a price war against the incumbent operators including Airtel and Vodafone.

This ongoing price war has led to a consolidation in the country’s telecom sector and has led many smaller companies to exit the market. Large operators have also bundled various offers such as free unlimited calling, data and more with longer validity periods to woo the customers. We have curated a list of the best plans with nearly three months of validity being offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid plan comes with 90 days of validity and offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Apart from internet data, users recharging with this pack also get unlimited local, STD, as well as roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, Rs 509 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more.

The Rs 509 prepaid plan from Airtel also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. The Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan

The Rs 499 recharge plan from Airtel offers 82 days of validity. The users who recharge with this pack can avail 2GB data per day. Along with this, they also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from this, just like the Rs 509 plan, the Rs 499 plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription, Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription. The Rs 499 prepaid plan also offers New 4G Device cashback benefit where a customer can avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone.

Reliance Jio Rs 449 prepaid plan

The Rs 449 recharge plan from Reliance Jio is among the most economical packs in the country that offer three months of validity. The Rs 449 plan from Jio offers 91 days of validity. It offers a total of 136.5GB 4G data at 1.5GB per day for 91 days. Other benefits include truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 498 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 498 recharge comes with 91 days of validity. The pack offers a total of 182GB data at 2GB per day for 91 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, just like the Rs 449 plan, the Rs 498 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Vodafone Rs 509 prepaid plan

The Rs 509 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes offers 90 days of validity. This pack offers 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day along with truly unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls within India and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, users also get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 458 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 458 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers 1.5GB data per day. Along with this, users get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. They also get 100 SMS per day. Just like the Rs 509 plan, the Rs 458 recharge plan also allows Vodafone users to get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.