Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with 56 days validity

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone offer a slew of impressive prepaid plans to retain and gain customers. The most value for money being the unlimited plans that offer customers a set amount of daily data and SMSes along with unlimited calling benefits. Most of the plans in each price bracket have similar benefits and are also priced similarly, what sets them apart are the additional benefits these plans bring like double data, bundled apps, complimentary services and more. Here we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans under Rs 400, which offer 56 days of validity from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 399 prepaid tariff plan, Airtel provides its customers 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 daily complimentary SMSes and unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, for 56 days. Apart from these benefits, the company offers its customers access to a complementary Xstream Premium subscription, free subscription to Wynk Music, access to free courses on Upskill, free Hellotunes and a Rs 150 cashback on the purchase of a FASTag.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid plan

Vodafone also has a similar plan to Airtel, offering its customers 1.5GB of daily high speed data, unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes for 56 days. The company is also providing customers with 5GB of additional data for the initial 28 days of the plan. Apart from this, the company is also providing its customers with a complimentary subscription to Zee5 and its own Vodafone Play service.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan

Under its Rs 399 prepaid plan, Jio provides customers with 1.5GB of high speed data per day along with unlimited Jio to Jio calling benefit and 100 daily SMSes. It also includes 2,000 FUP minutes for calling other networks apart from Jio. Apart from this, the company offers its customers access to all of its online apps, like JioTV, JioMovies, JioSaavn and more.

