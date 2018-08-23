Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 in August 2018

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: We list some of the best plans you can purchase under Rs 300 in August 2018. Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: We list some of the best plans you can purchase under Rs 300 in August 2018.

[August 2018] Best 4G online recharge plans to buy below Rs 300: In this never-ending competition between all major telecom networks in India, people prefer to purchase plans that offer better value for money. We list some of the best plans you can purchase under Rs 300 this month. The list includes several plans offered by major Indian telecom network providers like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone.

Best Jio prepaid plans under Rs 300

Following are some of the best Jio 4G plans you can buy under Rs 300:

Jio Rs 149 plan

Jio Rs 149 plan offers 1.5GB data per day. So, you get a total of 42GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.54. Upon exceeding he daily FUP limit of 1.5GB data, you can surf the internet at a reduced connectivity speed of 64kbps. Jio Rs 149 plan offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, complimentary access to Jio apps and services. This plan is ideal for those looking for a decent amount of data without spending much.

Jio Rs 198 plan

Upon purchasing Jio Rs 198 2GB daily 4G data plan for 28 days, users get a total 56GB 4G data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.53. All other benefits like unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps remain unchanged. This plan is also a great alternative for Jio Rs 149 plan. So, if your data consumption is on the higher side and you don’t mind spending Rs 49 extra, we would recommend Jio Rs 198 plan.

Jio Rs 299 plan

Jio Rs 299 plan is ideal for those looking to consume more daily data within the validity period of 28 days. Unlike other Jio plans we have mentioned before, this one offers 3GB daily 4G data for 28 days with a cost per GB of Rs 3.55. If you end up exceeding the daily FUP limit, you can stay online at a reduced speed of 64kbps. This one also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, in addition to daily 100 SMS. You also get a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps and services.

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 300

Following is the best Airtel 4G plans you can buy under Rs 300:

Airtel Rs 199 plan

Airtel has a prepaid plan up its sleeve for Rs 199. This one is valid for 28 days and more suitable for users looking to consume more data. Airtel Rs 199 plan competes directly with Jio Rs 198 plan. However, Airtel users have to bear a daily FUP limit of 1.4GB, as opposed to 2GB on Jio’s Rs 198 plan. As a result, Airtel 199 plan ends up offering 39.2GB 4G data with a cost per GB of Rs 5.07. It also offers unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day.

Best Vodafone prepaid plans under Rs 300

Below are some of the best Vodafone 4G plans to buy under Rs 300

Vodafone Rs 255 plan

Previously, Vodafone Rs 255 plan used to compete with Airtel Rs 249, which is no longer available. This one offers exactly the same benefits as Airtel Rs 249 plan. This one has certain benefits to offer such as 2GB daily data within a validity period of 28 days. Meaning, users get a total of 56GB data with a cost per GB of 4.55. Other benefits include 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls and free live TV, movies and a lot more via Vodafone Play app

Vodafone Rs 199 plan

Last but not least, Vodafone offers this plan at the price of Rs 199. This one offers 1.4GB daily data for 28 days. This plan is exactly similar to Airtel Rs 199 plan, offering a total 39.2GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 5.07. All other benefits remain mostly the same as well such as free calls and daily 100 SMS.

