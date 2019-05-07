Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best postpaid plans under Rs 800 with Netflix, Amazon Prime

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Postpaid Plans: Airtel has recently updated its postpaid plans. The updated plans offer more benefits and free subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix and ZEE5, making its offers lucrative to the postpaid customers. We take a look at some of the postpaid plans across Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio.

Airtel

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel has recently revamped its postpaid offering, the telecom company has removed its Rs 399 postpaid plan from its website and has kept it limited to its stores. The company has brought the focus to its Rs 499 monthly rental plan. The Rs 499 plan offers 75GB of 3G/4G data which can be rolled over to the next billing cycle along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. It also comes with complimentary three months Netflix subscription and one year Amazon Prime subscription, ZEE5 subscription, and access to Airtel TV Premium. The scheme also comes with free handset protection for 12 months.

Airtel 749 postpaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 749 postpaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls with 125GB of data. Along with this, it also offers a free add-on connection with unlimited calls. This plan also comes with It also comes with free three months Netflix subscription and one year Amazon Prime subscription, ZEE5 subscription, and access to Airtel TV Premium and also comes with free handset protection for 12 months.

Vodafone

Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan

Vodafone’s RED Rs 399 postpaid plan comes with 40GB of data per month, of which the unused data can be rolled over to the next billing cycle up to 200GB per month. Apart from this, it offers unlimited local, national roaming and STD calls. The plan also offers free Amazon Prime membership for a year along with Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription.

Vodafone Rs 499 postpaid plan

Vodafone’s Red 499 monthly postpaid plan offers 75GB of 3G/4G data which can be rolled over to the next billing cycle along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. Just like Rs 399 plan, this plan too offers Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months along with Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription. This plan also comes with free handset protection for 12 months.

Vodafone Rs 649 postpaid plan

The Vodafone Rs 649 postpaid plan offers 90GB of data with rollover facility. It comes with Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months along with Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription. Apart from these, the Rs 649 plan offers iPhone forever program worth Rs 10,000 under which the Vodafone users will get replacement and upgrades for their iPhones.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan

Reliance Jio offers only one postpaid plan, which costs Rs 199 a month. Under this plan, the telecom operator offers 25GB of 4G data per month, along with free local, STD and national roaming calls. The plan also offers unlimited SMS up to 100 SMS per day. The plan also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. However, Rs 99 is applicable to avail JioPrime services.