Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best long validity prepaid plans you can buy

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Here, we list some of the best long validity prepaid plans you can buy Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Here, we list some of the best long validity prepaid plans you can buy

All the leading telecom network operators – Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have quite a few good plans that offer a longer validity. Here, we list some of the best prepaid plans that offer a validity between 80 to 91 days:

Jio Rs 399 / Rs 449 prepaid plans

Jio Rs 399 and Jio 449 plans have similar benefits. Both the plans offer 1.5GB daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming), 100 daily SMS and a free, complimentary subscription to other Jio apps and services. The only difference being, Jio Rs 399 plan has a validity of 84 days, resulting in a total 126GB data and cost per GB of Rs 3.16. Jio Rs 449 plan, on the other hand, is valid for 91 days and ends up offering a total of 136GB data at a cost per GB of Rs 3.30.

Jio Rs 448 / Rs 498 prepaid plans

For those looking for more than 1.5GB daily data, Jio offers a couple of longer validity plans with 2GB daily data. Jio Rs 448 plan provides 2GB 4G data per day for 84 days. Hence, users end up benefiting from a total of 168GB data at a cost per GB of Rs 2.66. Similarly, Jio Rs 498 plan offers the same amount of daily data for 91 days. As a result, users can claim up to 182GB high-speed data in the stipulated period at a cost per GB of Rs 2.73. All other benefits like free calls, 100 SMS per day and unrestricted access to Jio apps and services remain the same.

Airtel Rs 399/ Rs 509 prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 399 plan competes directly with Jio Rs 399 plan. However, this one offers 100MB less data per day as compared to Jio. Airtel Rs 399 plan offers 1.4GB daily 4G data. Since it remains valid for 84 days, Airtel users end up receiving 117GB data throughout the validity period with a cost per GB of Rs 3.41. Rs 509 prepaid plan offers the exact benefits for 90 days with a maximum of 126GB high-speed data at your disposal in the stipulated period.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan

As far as data, SMS and calling benefits are concerned, Airtel Rs 499 competes with Jio Rs 498 plan. Although both the plans offer 2GB data per day, Airtel’s plan ends up offering 9 days less validity than Jio’s. As a result, Airtel Rs 499 plan offers a total of 164GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.04. Both Airtel Rs 399 and Rs 499 plans offer free calls and daily 100 SMS.

Vodafone Rs 458 / Rs 509 prepaid plans

To begin with, these two plans compete directly with Jio and Airtel’s daily 1.5GB and 1.4GB data plans respectively. Both Vodafone Rs 458 and Rs 509 plans offer 1.4GB daily high-speed data, free calls and daily 100 SMS. Since Vodafone Rs 458 plan is valid for 84 days, users end up availing 117.6GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.89. Vodafone Rs 509, on the other hand, is valid for 90 days. Hence, users claim a total 126GB data with cost per GB of 4.03.

Vodafone Rs 511 / Rs 569 prepaid plans

Vodafone has a couple more plans like Vodafone Rs 511. It offers 2GB daily data for 84 days, amounting to a total 168GB data throughout the validity period with a cost per GB of Rs 3.04. Last but not least, Vodafone has another Vodafone Rs 569 plan, which has 3GB of daily high-speed 4G data to offer. Since it ends up offering 252GB data, the cost per GB comes down significantly to Rs 2.25. All other standard benefits like free calls and 100 SMS per day remain unchanged.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd