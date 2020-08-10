Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 84 days validity

Best plan from Vodafone, Airtel and Jio offering 84 days of validity. (Express Photo)

A lot of us are currently working from home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During this time most of us have three major requirements from our phone plans: a lot of data, unlimited calling benefits and long term duration. This is why we have curated the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone, which offer 84 days of validity along with a large data cap and unlimited calls.

Airtel Rs 698 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 698 plan the company offers its customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. Apart from these benefits, the plan also brings additional benefits including access to Airtel Xstream service, free hellotune service with unlimited song changes, a free Wynk Music subscription, a free course with Shaw Academy and a Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. This plan comes with a total validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Rs 699 prepaid plan

Due to a promotional offer, Vodafone’s 84 day Rs 699 plan is currently the best deal, as it offers customers 4GB of daily data (2GB in plan + 2GB double data offer benefit). It also provides customers with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. Apart from all of this, the company also provides its customers with a complimentary subscription to its Vodafone PLAY service worth Rs 499 per year and a free year of subscription to Zee5 worth Rs 999 per year.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio offers the least expensive 84-day plan amongst the bunch at Rs 599, which is Rs 100 lower than Vodafone‘s Rs 699 prepaid plan. Under this plan, the company offers its customers 2GB of high speed daily data for 84 days, which comes to a total data allocation of 168GB. After the data limit is reached, then the speeds drop to 64 kbps. Apart from the data benefit, the company offers its customers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling benefit, and 3,000 minutes of non-Jio FUP calling minutes. Just like all of the other plans on this list, the plan comes with 100 daily complimentary SMSes. It is bundled with access to all of Jio’s apps like Jio TV, Jio Saavn and more.

