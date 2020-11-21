Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans to get under Rs 500

(Express Photo)

Many people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have been working from home. Due to which data usage for individuals has skyrocketed, as users continue to consume data for wok and personal entertainment. As data usage has increased many are looking to get an ample data plan for their smartphones, which will help them get through the day without worrying about exhausting their data. Keeping this in mind we have curated a list of the best-prepaid plans that offer a high amount of data under Rs 500 from Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan

Airtel under its Rs 398 prepaid plan offers customers 3GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 free SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from the calling and the internet benefits, it provides customers with access to its Xstream Premium streaming platform, free hello tunes with unlimited changes, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses from Shaw Academy and a Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio under its Rs 401 prepaid plan offers customers 3GB daily high speed data along with 6GB of additional data for a duration of 28 days. Apart from this, the company provides its customers with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1,000 FUP minutes to make calls to other networks, 100 daily SMSes, access to Jio’s suite of apps including JioTV, JioSaavn and more. This plan also comes with a complimentary yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which is usually priced at Rs 399.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 405 prepaid plan is somewhat similar to Jio’s Rs 401 plan in terms of benefits. Under it, customers get 90GB of total high-speed data without any daily capping, along with unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. Along with these benefits, the company is also providing customers complimentary access to Zee5 Premium for a year, access to the company’s own Vi Movies and TV platform, The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: BSNL Rs 395 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 395 (NehleperDehlaSTV_395) prepaid plan, BSNL offers customers 2GB of daily high-speed data with a validity of 71 days. Apart from this, the company provides 3,000 minutes of on-net voice calls and 1,800 minutes of off-net calls. Charges of 20 paise per minute apply after exhaustion. This plan comes with no SMS benefits.

