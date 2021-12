Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Recharge Guide: All the unlimited prepaid plans you might have missed

Indian telecom operators Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) all hiked up their prepaid plan prices towards the end of last month. With the new prices now in effect, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have now also begun announcing new plans to fill in the voids left by the hiked prices.

Here’s a look at all the new prepaid plans that the telecom operators have to offer. We will only be covering unlimited calling plans that also offer data and SMS benefits. So, you won’t find talk time plans and data booster plans in this list.

Airtel

Airtel now offers a Rs 155 plan with 1GB data (total) and 24 days validity. There is a Rs 179 plan that offers 2GB data (total) for 28 days and a Rs 455 plan that offers 6GB data (total) for 84 days.

Coming to 1GB data per day plans, Airtel has a Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 21 days. There is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 24 days and a Rs 265 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Moving to the 1.5GB data per day plans, we have a Rs 299 plan for 28 days, a Rs 479 plan for 56 days, and a new Rs 666 plan for 77 days. A Rs 719 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days.

Price (in Rs) Data Benefits Validity 155 1GB total 24 days 179 2GB total 28 days 455 6GB total 84 days 1799 24GB total 365 days 209 1GB data per day 21 days 239 1GB data per day 24 days 265 1GB data per day 28 days 299 1.5GB data per day 28 days 479 1.5GB data per day 56 days 666 1.5GB data per day 77 days 719 1.5GB data per day 84 days 359 2GB data per day 28 days 549 2GB data per day 56 days 838 (Disney+ Hotstar) 2GB data per day 56 days 839 2GB data per day 84 days 2999 2GB data per day 365 days 3359 (Disney+ Hotstar) 2GB data per day 365 days 449 2.5GB data per day 28 days 599 (Disney+ Hotstar) 3GB data per day 28 days 699 (Amazon Prime) 3GB data per day 56 days

For 2GB data per day plans, Airtel offers a Rs 359 plan that offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, a Rs 549 plan that offers the same for 56 days, and a Rs 839 plan that offers the same for 84 days.

Airtel also offers a Rs 449 plan that offers 2.5GB of data per day for 28 days. For 3GB data per day plans, Airtel has a Rs 599 plan for 28 days, a Rs 699 plan for 56 days. Airtel also has a few annual plans that you can find in the table above.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 129 200MB data plan (total) for 18 days, a Rs 149 plan that offers 1GB data (total) for 21 days, a Rs 155 plan that offers 1GB data (total) for 24 days, a Rs 179 plan that offers 2GB data (total) for 28 days and a Rs 459 plan that offers 6GB data (total) for 84 days.

There is also a Rs 329 plan that offers 4GB data (total) for 56 days, a Rs 327 plan that offers 25GB data (total) for 30 days, a Rs 537 plan that offers 50GB data (total) for 60 days

For 1GB data per day plans, Vi has a Rs 199 plan for 18 days, a Rs 219 plan for 21 days, a Rs 239 plan for 24 days, and a Rs 269 plan for 28 days.

Price (in Rs) Data Benefits Validity 129 1GB total 18 days 149 1GB total 21 days 155 1GB total 24 days 179 2GB total 28 days 329 4GB data 56 days 459 6GB total 84 days 1799 24GB total 365 days 327 25GB total 30 days 537 50GB total 60 days 199 1GB data per day 18 days 219 1GB data per day 21 days 239 1GB data per day 24 days 269 1GB data per day 28 days 299 1.5GB data per day 28 days 399 1.5GB data per day 42 days 479 1.5GB data per day 56 days 599 1.5GB data per day 70 days 666 1.5GB data per day 77 days 719 1.5GB data per day 84 days 1449 1.5GB data per day 180 days 2899 1.5GB data per day 365 days 3099 (Disney+ Hotstar) 1.5GB data per day 365 days 359 2GB data per day 28 days 539 2GB data per day 56 days 839 2GB data per day 84 days 2999 2GB data per day 365 days 409 2.5GB data per day 28 days 475 3GB data per day 28 days 501 (Disney+ Hotstar) 3GB data per day 28 days 699 3GB data per day 56 days 901 (Disney+ Hotstar) 3GB data per day 70 days

For 1.5GB data per day, Vi offers a Rs 249 plan for 21 days, a Rs 399 plan for 42 days, a Rs 479 plan for 56 days, a Rs 599 plan for 70 days, a Rs 666 plan for 77 days, and a Rs 719 plan for 84 days.

For 2GB data per day plans, Vi offers a Rs 359 plan for 28 days, a Rs 539 plan for 56 days, and a Rs 839 plan for 84 days.

There is also a Rs 409 plan for 2.5GB data per day for 28 days, along with a Rs 475 plan for 3GB data per day for 28 days, a Rs 699 plan that offers 3GB data per day for 56 days, and a Rs 901 plan that offers 3GB data for 70 days.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has a number of plans for various data requirements.

For 1GB of data per day, Jio offers a Rs 149 plan for 20 days, a Rs 179 plan for 24 days, and a Rs 209 plan for 28 days.

For 1.5GB data per day, Jio offers a Rs 119 plan for 14 days, a Rs 199 plan for 23 days, a Rs 239 plan for 28 days, a Rs 479 plan for 56 days, and a Rs 666 plan for 84 days.

Price (in Rs) Data Benefits Validity 296 25GB data total 30 days 149 1GB data per day 20 days 179 1GB data per day 24 days 209 1GB data per day 28 days 119 1.5GB data per day 14 days 199 1.5GB data per day 23 days 239 1.5GB data per day 28 days 479 1.5GB data per day 56 days 666 1.5GB data per day 84 days 2545 1.5GB data per day 336 days 249 2GB data per day 23 days 299 2GB data per day 28 days 533 2GB data per day 56 days 719 2GB data per day 84 days 799 (Disney+ Hotstar) 2GB data per day 56 days 1066 (Disney+ Hotstar) 2GB data per day 84 days 2879 2GB data per day 365 days 3119 (Disney+ Hotstar) 2GB data per day 365 days 419 3GB data per day 28 days 601 3GB data per day 28 days 1199 3GB data per day 84 days 4199 3GB data per day 365 days

For 2GB of data per day, Jio offers a Rs 249 plan for 23 days, a Rs 299 plan for 28 days, a Rs 533 plan for 56 days, and a Rs 719 plan for 84 days.

For 3GB of data per day, Jio offers a Rs 419 plan for 28 days, a Rs 601 plan for 28 days, and a plan ofr Rs 1199 for 84 days. Check out all other plans in the table above.