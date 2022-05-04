scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Most affordable unlimited plans with 1GB data per day

Check out the most affordable unlimited calling prepaid telecom plans available from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 4, 2022 11:20:30 am
Airtel vs Jio vs VICheck out the most affordable daily data plans offered by Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio. (File)

Data plans with one daily data are great for when you have WiFi for home or the office, but need just a certain amount of data for the time that you travel in between. These one GB per day data plans are pretty affordable and come with varying validity to suit all users. Here’s a list of the most affordable data plans that offer at least 1GB everyday.

Airtel

Starting with Airtel, we have a Rs 265 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 28 days. Other benefits here include unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Airtel also offers a Rs 239 plan and a Rs 209 plan that offer the same benefits and the same 1GB data per day for 24 and 21 days respectively.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio also offers three plans if you’re looking to not spend much and get at least 1GB data per day. The Jio Rs 149 plan offers you 1GB data per day for 20 days, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Also Read |Reliance Jio Cricket plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions to watch IPL 2022

If the validity is too low, there is also a Rs 179 plan that offers the 1GB data per day for 24 days, and a Rs 209 plan that offers the same for 28 days. These two plans also come with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers four plans for users looking to get 1GB daily data with unlimited calling. The most affordable of these is the Rs 199 plan that offers 1GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 18 days.

Also Read |Vi introduces new Rs 319, Rs 195 and Rs 98 prepaid recharge packs; details

If you want more validity you can upgrade to the Rs 219 plan that offers 1GB per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 21 days. A Rs 239 plan offers the same benefits of data, calling and SMS for 24 days, while a Rs 269 plan offers 1GB daily data along with the same benefits for a period of 28 days.

