scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best unlimited prepaid plans under Rs 500

Check out the top prepaid plans under Rs 500 that you can get on Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 7, 2022 5:49:55 pm
airtel, jio, vodafone idea, vi,Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio offer multiple plans under Rs 500 with varying data benefits and validity. (Express Photo)

The price hike of Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are behind us now, but the addition of some new plans in recent weeks has shuffled things up back again. These include newly added plans as well as older pre-hike plans making a return with reduced validity.

Here’s a look at all the top prepaid plans you can get on each of the three major telecom operators for under Rs 500. These include both daily data plans as well as fixed total data plans. However, we’ll only be looking at prepaid plans with unlimited calling benefits.

Airtel

Airtel offers three plans under Rs 500 that give you unlimited calling and data benefits. These include the Rs 449 plan that comes with 2.5GB daily data for a period of 28 days. There is also a Rs 479 plan that comes with 1.5GB data for 56 days.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Those who want longer validity can also opt for the Rs 455 plan that is valid for 84 days, but only offers 6GB total data (doesn’t renew daily).

Plan Benefits Validity
Rs 449 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days
Rs 455 6GB total data, unlimited calling 84 days
Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 56 days
Also Read |Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Recharge Guide: All new prepaid plans with unlimited benefits

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers the most number of plans in this segment. There is a Rs 409 plan that offers 2.5GB daily data for 28 days and a Rs 475 plan that offers 3GB daily data for 28 days.

There is a Rs 479 plan that offers 1.5GB daily data for 56 days and a Rs 459 plan that offers 84 day validity but with limited 6GB total data (doesn’t renew daily).

Plan Benefits Validity
Rs 409 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days
Rs 459 6GB total data, unlimited calling 84 days
Rs 475 3GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days
Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 56 days
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio also offers three plans in this segment. This includes the Rs 419 plan that offers 3GB daily data and a Rs 479 plan that offers 1.5GB for 56 days.

Jio also recently added a new Rs 499 plan that may be the most expensive in this category, but it also offers a lot. This includes 2GB daily data for 28 days along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Plan Benefits Validity
Rs 419 3GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days
Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 56 days
Rs 499 2GB data per day, 1 year Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling 56 days

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement