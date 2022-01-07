Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best unlimited prepaid plans under Rs 500

The price hike of Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are behind us now, but the addition of some new plans in recent weeks has shuffled things up back again. These include newly added plans as well as older pre-hike plans making a return with reduced validity.

Here’s a look at all the top prepaid plans you can get on each of the three major telecom operators for under Rs 500. These include both daily data plans as well as fixed total data plans. However, we’ll only be looking at prepaid plans with unlimited calling benefits.

Airtel

Airtel offers three plans under Rs 500 that give you unlimited calling and data benefits. These include the Rs 449 plan that comes with 2.5GB daily data for a period of 28 days. There is also a Rs 479 plan that comes with 1.5GB data for 56 days.

Those who want longer validity can also opt for the Rs 455 plan that is valid for 84 days, but only offers 6GB total data (doesn’t renew daily).

Plan Benefits Validity Rs 449 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days Rs 455 6GB total data, unlimited calling 84 days Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 56 days

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers the most number of plans in this segment. There is a Rs 409 plan that offers 2.5GB daily data for 28 days and a Rs 475 plan that offers 3GB daily data for 28 days.

There is a Rs 479 plan that offers 1.5GB daily data for 56 days and a Rs 459 plan that offers 84 day validity but with limited 6GB total data (doesn’t renew daily).

Plan Benefits Validity Rs 409 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days Rs 459 6GB total data, unlimited calling 84 days Rs 475 3GB data per day, unlimited calling 28 days Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling 56 days

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio also offers three plans in this segment. This includes the Rs 419 plan that offers 3GB daily data and a Rs 479 plan that offers 1.5GB for 56 days.

Jio also recently added a new Rs 499 plan that may be the most expensive in this category, but it also offers a lot. This includes 2GB daily data for 28 days along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.