Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 200

List of best prepaid recharges under Rs 200. (Express Photo)

With most of us currently working from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, not many need GBs of daily data as they already have a wireless broadband connection installed at their homes. However, they do need features like unlimited calls and limited data which can hold them when they are out and about performing daily chores. For such users, we have curated a list of the best-prepaid plans that offer unlimited calling and a decent amount of daily data under Rs 200 from the three largest telecom service providers in India: Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 199 prepaid plan, the company offers customers truly unlimited calling facility along with 1.5GB of daily data. The plan also comes with 100 daily SMSes, free unlimited hello tunes, access to Wynk Music and access to Airtel Xstream service. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

If you are willing to compromise a bit on data then you can also get the Rs 179 plan, which comes with similar benefits, but only 2GB of total data and 300 SMSes for the tenure of the plan’s validity, which is 28 days. The additional bonus you get with this plan is a life insurance with Rs 2,00,000 coverage amount without any medical tests or paperwork from Bharti Axa. The insurance is only valid for the term of the recharge.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

Under Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 plan, it offers prepaid customers 1.5GB of daily data for a duration of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited Jio to Jio calling facility, 1,000 FUP minutes to call other networks, and 100 daily SMSes. The plan also includes access to all of Jio’s online apps including JioTV, JioSaavn and more.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vi offers the lowest amount of daily data of 1GB per day under its Rs 199 prepaid plan. Along with the 1GB of daily data, the plan comes bundled with truly unlimited data and 100 daily SMSes. Apart from this, the plan includes access to Vi Movies & TV access. The plan comes with the lowest validity among the bunch for 24 days.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd