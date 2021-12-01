Airtel vs Jio vs VI: Best long-term validity plans after price hike

All three of India’s major telecom operators have increased the prices of their prepaid plans over the last week. The new prices have come into effect now for all three operators and users who recharge their numbers now will see a hike of about 20 to 25 per cent, depending on the plans.

Today we’re looking at the best long-term validity plans that are now available to users post the hike. These are categorised across 56-day validity plans, 84-day validity plans, and annual 365-day validity plans.

Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

Operator Price Benefits Airtel Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Airtel Rs 549 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 539 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Reliance Jio Rs 479 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Reliance Jio Rs 533 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day

Airtel now offers two plans with 56 days validity. These include a Rs 479 plan that offers 1.5GB of data per day and a Rs 549 plan that offers 2GB of data per day. Both plans also include unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) also offers a Rs 479 plan that offers 1.5GB per day and a Rs 539 plan that gives users 2GB of data per day. Both these plans also offer 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

Jio also offers 1.5GB per day at Rs 479, while a 2GB data per day now costs Rs 533. You also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day here.

Best prepaid plans with 84 days validity

Operator Price Benefits Airtel Rs 455 6GB data (total), unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Airtel Rs 719 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Airtel Rs 839 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 459 6GB data (total), unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 719 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 839 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Reliance Jio Rs 395 6GB data (total), unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Reliance Jio Rs 666 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Reliance Jio Rs 719 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day

Airtel offers three plans for 84 days. These are the Rs 455 plan that offers 6GB data total, a Rs 719 plan that offers 1.5GB data per day, and Rs 839 plan that offers 2GB data per day.

Vodafone Idea also offers three plans with 84 days validity. These are the Rs 459 plan with 6GB data total, a Rs 719 plan that offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 719, and 2GB data per day at Rs 839.

Jio also offers three plans with 84 days validity. These are the Rs 395 plan with 6GB data total, a Rs 666 plan with 1.5GB data per day, and a Rs 719 plan that offers 2GB per day.

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity

Operator Price Benefits Airtel Rs 1,799 24GB data (total), unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Airtel Rs 2,999 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 1,799 24GB data (total), unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Vodafone Idea Rs 2,899 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Reliance Jio Rs 1,559 24GB data (total), unlimited calling, 3,600 SMS (total) Reliance Jio Rs 2,879 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day

Airtel offers a Rs 1,799 plan that offers 24GB of data in total and a Rs 2,999 plan that offers 2GB data per day, both with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 1,799 plan that offers 24GB of data in total and a Rs 2,899 plan that offers 1.5GB data per day, both with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

Jio offers a prepaid plan at Rs 1,559 with 24GB of data in total and also 3,600 SMS total. There is also a Rs 2,879 that offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.