Airtel, Vodafone revamp their prepaid plans with more data to take on Jio

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio’s rising popularity among the telecom subscribers in the country, incumbent telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone have recently revamped a couple of their respective prepaid plans to offer more internet data to their respective subscribers. Airtel has refreshed its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan while Vodafone has upgraded its Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan and now both these plans are offering more data to the subscribers.

Earlier this week, Airtel revamped its only annual recharge plan that offers 365 days of validity. The prepaid plan which is available to the Airtel customers for Rs 1,699 now offers 1.4GB data per day up from 1GB daily data that it offered previously. Apart from the data, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from Airtel offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls to the users along with 100 SMS per day.

Apart from this, the Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan from Airtel also bundles free subscription to Airtel TV Premium that provides access to ZEE5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV channels and more than 10,000 movies and more. It also offers unlimited free music downloads from Wynk Music and Norton Mobile Security for one year. Customers who buy a new 4G smartphone will also be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 2,000.

Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in terms of userbase, also became the first incumbent telco to have shut down its 3G network after it shut its 3G services in Kolkata and said that it has reformed the 900 MHz spectrum being used for 3G to further strengthen its 4G network.

Coming to the Rs 129 prepaid plan from Vodafone, this recharge plan now offers its subscribers 2GB of 4G/3G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. This plan earlier used to offer 1.5GB of data per day. Apart from this, users also get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

In comparison to both these plans, Reliance Jio offers a long validity plan for 365 days at Rs 1,699 which provides 1.5GB 4G data per day along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, 100 SMS daily messages and complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more.

Apart from the Rs 1,699 plan, Jio also has a Rs 149 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days. The pack offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS along with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.