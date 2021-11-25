Airtel, Vodafone-Idea price hike: Last day to recharge with old tariff prices today

Airtel, VI Updated Prepaid Recharge Plans 2021: Two of Indian’s major prepaid telecom providers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are set to increase their tariffs for prepaid plans by 20 per cent to 25 per cent beginning November 26 this year, which is tomorrow.

This leaves today, November 25, the last day when you can recharge your Airtel or Vodafone-Idea numbers with the old prepaid prices in effect. Depending on the plan you go for, you may be saving anywhere between Rs 20 to Rs 500 by recharging today.

Airtel’s new prepaid plan prices now begin at Rs 99 instead of the Rs 79 plan. Unlimited voice bundles also get a price hike with new tariffs beginning from Rs 17 (instead of Rs 149) plan, going all the way up to Rs 2,999 (instead of Rs 2,498). Data top-ups have also seen a hike in price. You can check out the list of all hiked Airtel plans here.

Airtel Recharge Plans 2021: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Current Price (Rs) Validity New Price (Rs) Benefits Rs 79 28 days Rs 99 50% more talktime at Rs 99, 200MB data 1p/sec voice tariff Rs 149 28 days Rs 179 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day,

2GB data Rs 219 28 days Rs 265 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1GB/day data Rs 249 28 days Rs 299 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB/day data Rs 298 28 days Rs 359 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data Rs 399 56 days Rs 479 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB/day data Rs 449 56 days Rs 549 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data Rs 379 84 days Rs 455 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day,

6GB data Rs 598 84 days Rs 719 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB/day data Rs 698 84 days Rs 839 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data Rs 1,498 365 days Rs 1,799 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 24GB data Rs 2,498 365 days Rs 2,999 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data Rs 48 Unlimited Rs 58 3GB data Rs 98 Unlimited Rs 118 12GB data Rs 251 Unlimited Rs 301 50GB data

Vodafone Idea prepaid plans have also seen a similar price hike. Unlimited voice plans now begin at Rs 179 instead of Rs 149 and various other plans have seen a similar hike, all the way up to the Rs 2,399 annual plan, which now costs Rs 2,899. You can check out the list of all hiked Vodafone Idea plans here.

Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans 2021: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity

Current Price (Rs) Validity New Price (Rs) Benefits Rs 79 28 days Rs 99 99 worth Talktime + 200 MB + 1p/sec Voice Tariff Rs 149 28 days Rs 179 Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS, 2GB Data Rs 219 28 days Rs 269 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/day Data Rs 249 28 days Rs 299 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data Rs 299 28 days Rs 359 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data Rs 399 56 days Rs 479 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data Rs 449 56 days Rs 539 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2GB/day Data Rs 379 84 days Rs 459 Unlimited Calling, 1000 SMS, 6GB Data Rs 599 84 days Rs 719 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data Rs 699 84 days Rs 839 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data Rs 1,499 365 days Rs 1,799 Unlimited Calling, 3600 SMS, 24 GB Data Rs 2,399 365 days Rs 2,899 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data Rs 48 28 days Rs 58 3GB data Rs 98 28 days Rs 118 12GB data Rs 251 28 days Rs 298 50GB data Rs 351 56 Days Rs 418 100 GB Data

No Reliance Jio price hike, yet

Reliance Jio has not seen a hike in its prepaid prices yet, but we cannot completely rule out the possibility of the telecom operator not increasing its tariffs. Jio may also announce a price hike in the weeks to come.