Airtel, Vodafone-Idea price hike: Last day to recharge with old tariff prices today

Updated: November 25, 2021 11:39:23 am
Airtel, VI Updated Prepaid Recharge Plans 2021: Two of Indian’s major prepaid telecom providers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are set to increase their tariffs for prepaid plans by 20 per cent to 25 per cent beginning November 26 this year, which is tomorrow.
This leaves today, November 25, the last day when you can recharge your Airtel or Vodafone-Idea numbers with the old prepaid prices in effect. Depending on the plan you go for, you may be saving anywhere between Rs 20 to Rs 500 by recharging today.
Airtel’s new prepaid plan prices now begin at Rs 99 instead of the Rs 79 plan. Unlimited voice bundles also get a price hike with new tariffs beginning from Rs 17 (instead of Rs 149) plan, going all the way up to Rs 2,999 (instead of Rs 2,498). Data top-ups have also seen a hike in price. You can check out the list of all hiked Airtel plans here.
Airtel Recharge Plans 2021: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity
|Current Price (Rs)
|Validity
|New Price (Rs)
|Benefits
|Rs 79
|28 days
|Rs 99
|50% more talktime at Rs 99, 200MB data 1p/sec voice tariff
|Rs 149
|28 days
|Rs 179
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day,
2GB data
|Rs 219
|28 days
|Rs 265
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1GB/day data
|Rs 249
|28 days
|Rs 299
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB/day data
|Rs 298
|28 days
|Rs 359
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data
|Rs 399
|56 days
|Rs 479
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB/day data
|Rs 449
|56 days
|Rs 549
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data
|Rs 379
|84 days
|Rs 455
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day,
6GB data
|Rs 598
|84 days
|Rs 719
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB/day data
|Rs 698
|84 days
|Rs 839
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data
|Rs 1,498
|365 days
|Rs 1,799
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 24GB data
|Rs 2,498
|365 days
|Rs 2,999
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB/day data
|Rs 48
|Unlimited
|Rs 58
|3GB data
|Rs 98
|Unlimited
|Rs 118
|12GB data
|Rs 251
|Unlimited
|Rs 301
|50GB data
Vodafone Idea prepaid plans have also seen a similar price hike. Unlimited voice plans now begin at Rs 179 instead of Rs 149 and various other plans have seen a similar hike, all the way up to the Rs 2,399 annual plan, which now costs Rs 2,899. You can check out the list of all hiked Vodafone Idea plans here.
Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans 2021: List of prepaid plans, offers, price, data, validity
|Current Price (Rs)
|Validity
|New Price (Rs)
|Benefits
|Rs 79
|28 days
|Rs 99
|99 worth Talktime + 200 MB + 1p/sec Voice Tariff
|Rs 149
|28 days
|Rs 179
|Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS, 2GB Data
|Rs 219
|28 days
|Rs 269
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/day Data
|Rs 249
|28 days
|Rs 299
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
|Rs 299
|28 days
|Rs 359
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data
|Rs 399
|56 days
|Rs 479
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
|Rs 449
|56 days
|Rs 539
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2GB/day Data
|Rs 379
|84 days
|Rs 459
|Unlimited Calling, 1000 SMS, 6GB Data
|Rs 599
|84 days
|Rs 719
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
|Rs 699
|84 days
|Rs 839
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data
|Rs 1,499
|365 days
|Rs 1,799
|Unlimited Calling, 3600 SMS, 24 GB Data
|Rs 2,399
|365 days
|Rs 2,899
|Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
|Rs 48
|28 days
|Rs 58
|3GB data
|Rs 98
|28 days
|Rs 118
|12GB data
|Rs 251
|28 days
|Rs 298
|50GB data
|Rs 351
|56 Days
|Rs 418
|100 GB Data
No Reliance Jio price hike, yet
Reliance Jio has not seen a hike in its prepaid prices yet, but we cannot completely rule out the possibility of the telecom operator not increasing its tariffs. Jio may also announce a price hike in the weeks to come.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-