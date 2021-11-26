Airtel, Vodafone Idea new prices now in effect: How much more are you paying?

Airtel and Vodafone Idea, two of India’s biggest telecom players increased their tariff prices for prepaid plans earlier this week. With the last days to recharge with older plans now behind us, the new prices for both operators are now in effect and anyone recharging their numbers now must pay up the new increased prices.

Today, we look at how much more money you’re gonna end up spending on your Airtel and Vodafone prepaid plans moving forward. The base voice plan that used to cost Rs 79 on both Airtel and Vodafone Idea now costs Rs 99. It also comes with 50 per cent more minutes of voice calling as well as 200MB data and 28 days validity.

Airtel and Vi: 28-day plans

The Rs 149 plan on Airtel and Vodafone Idea will now cost Rs 179. Both plans will offer unlimited voice calling along with 2GB of data in total. The plan is valid for 28 days.

The Rs 219 plan on Airtel and Vodafone Idea now costs Rs 265 and Rs 269 respectively, offering unlimited calling and 1GB of data per day for 28 days.

The Rs 249 plan now costs Rs 299 on both Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The plan offers unlimited calling with 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days.

The Rs 298 plan on Airtel and Rs 299 plan on Vodafone Idea now cost Rs 359, and offer unlimited calling with 2GB of data per day for 28 days.

Airtel and Vi: 56-day plans

The Rs 399 plan on both Airtel and Vodafone Idea now costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited voice calling for 56 days.

The 449 plan now costs Rs 549 on Airtel and Rs 539 on Vodafone Idea. The plan offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days along with unlimited voice calling for the same duration.

Airttel and Vi: 84-day plans

The Rs 379 plan now costs Rs 455 for Airtel users and Rs 459 for Vodafone Idea users. It offers a total of 6GB of data as well as unlimited calling for a period of 84 days.

The Rs 598 plan on Airtel and Rs 599 plan on Vodafone Idea now cost Rs 719 for both operators. The plan includes unlimited voice calling and 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days.

Similarly, the Rs 698 plan on Airtel and Rs 699 plan on Vodafone Idea now cost Rs 839 on both operators and come with unlimited voice calling and 2GB of data per day for 84 days.

Airtel and Vi: Annual plans

The Rs 1,498 plan on Airtel and Rs 1,499 plan on Vodafone Idea now costs Rs 1,799 and includes unlimited calling and a total of 24GB data for 365 days.

The Rs 2,498 plan on Airtel now costs Rs 2,999 and the Rs 2,399 plan on Vodafone Idea now costs Rs 2,899. Both plans offer unlimited calling and 2GB data per day for 365 days.

Data booster packs

The 3GB data plan that cost Rs 48 on Airtel and Vodafone Idea now costs Rs 58. The 12GB data plan that cost Rs 98 on both operators now costs Rs 118.

A 50GB plan that earlier cost Rs 251 on both operators will now cost Rs 301 on Airtel and Rs 298 on Vodafone Idea. Note that these plans have unlimited validity on Airtel, but on Vodafone Idea, they’re valid for 28 days. Additionally, Vodafone Idea offers a 100GB data plan that is valid for 56 days and costs Rs 418.