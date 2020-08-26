Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans: List of new, revamped, discontinued plans

List of new and refresh prepaid plans from Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio and Airtel. (Image: Express Photo)

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea are the three major telecom service providers in India. All these service providers offer customers highly competitive tariff plans, with multiple benefits, to keep customers loyal. However, to maintain the competitive edge, operators continue to refresh their current tariff plans, while at the same time introduce new ones and letting go of old ones. Today we will be taking a look at all of the new prepaid tariff plans these companies introduced and the ones they let go off recently.

Airtel new, revamped and discontinued plans

Expansion of Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans

Airtel launched the Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid tariff plans back in May for select circles. Now, the company has expanded the availability of these plans to pan-India circle. Meaning you will be able to subscribe to these plans in any circle.

Under the Rs 129 plan, the company provides customers 1GB of high speed data, unlimited calls and 300 SMSes. Whereas, under its Rs 199 plan, it offers customers 1GB of daily high speed data, unlimited calls and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. Both the plans come with a validity of 24 days. They also include free access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Hello Tunes.

Addition of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Airtel has extended its one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription benefit from its Rs 401 plan to its Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 plans. This expansion seems to be made due to the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament, which will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs 401 plan refresh

The company has refreshed its Rs 401 plan, which earlier offered 3GB of data for 28 days along with a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The refreshed plan now provides customers 30GB of data for the same duration.

Reliance Jio new, revamped and discontinued plans

Jio Cricket plans launched

Reliance Jio has launched two new plans under its ‘Cricket Dhana Dhan Jio Dhana Dhan’ offer, providing customers with a free yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The new plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777 offering customers free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, calling benefits, data benefits and free SMSes.

Under the Rs 499 Cricket plan, Jio is offering its users 1.5GB of daily high-speed data for 56 days. This plan does not come with any calling or SMS benefits. And under its Rs 777 plan, the company offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data with 5GB additional data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 3,000 FUP minutes and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone-Idea new, revamped and discontinued plans

Vodafone-Idea issued show cause notice for RedX plan

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a show cause notice to Vodafone Idea, to debate the case as to why it should not ban the company’s RedX premium tariff plan. TRAI has provided the company time till August 31 to respond against its allegations of the company making false claims about offering faster data speeds. If the company is not able to provide proof, it will then have to discontinue its RedX plan.

