Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Airtel, Vodafone Idea announce new prepaid plans: Check price, validity, benefits

Check out the new prepaid plans offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 22, 2021 5:11:52 pm
Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Airtel prepaid plans, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans,Check out the new recharge plans by Airtel and Vodafone Idea. (Express Photo)

Indian telecom players Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea recently increased prices of all popular prepaid plans by up to 20-25 per cent. Since the move however, Airtel has now added a new prepaid plan while rival Vodafone Idea has added four new prepaid plans.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Airtel and Vodafone Idea plans including the price, data benefits, calling benefits and validity.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan

Airtel brought its new Rs 666 plan into effect that will cater to those looking for 1.5GB data per day for 2 and a half months. The Rs 666 plan comes with new parameters. This includes 1.5GB data per day, as well as unlimited voice calls.

Also Read |Airtel announces 20-25% hike on prepaid plans: Here’s the full list of new prices

Data will continue post the exhaustion of the daily cap, but at a reduced speed of 64kbps. Users will also get 100 SMS per day and all this will have a validity of 77 days, coming in between the 56 days plan and 84 days plan, which cost Rs 479 and Rs 719 respectively.

Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has launched four new prepaid plans. These cost Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666 and Rs 699. Here’s what you get with each of the plans.

Vi Rs 155 plan: This plan offers users 1GB of data (total) for a period of 24 days along with unlimited calling and 300 SMS (total).

Vi Rs 239 plan: This plan gets users 1GB data per day, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 24 days.

Vi Rs 666 plan: This plan gets users 1.GB data per day, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 77 days, just like the Airtel Rs 666 plan.

Vi Rs 699 plan: This plan will get users 3GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. As an added benefit, the plan will also include features like Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, Data Delights offer, and also free access to Vi Movies and TV.

