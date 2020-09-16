Airtel Rs 598 vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 599 vs Jio Rs 598: Which is better?

Which is the better prepaid plan under Rs 600?

Amid the pandemic, telecom giants are leaving no stone unturned to attract as many subscribers as they can. Recently Vodafone-Idea which is now Vi launched a new prepaid plan and now Airtel joins in. Bharti Airtel launched a new Rs 598 recharge prepaid plan that offers a good amount of data and other benefits for a period of 84 days.

Airtel Rs 598 recharge plan

This Airtel plan at Rs 598 provides 1.5 GB data per day to its customers over the span of 84 days, along with free 6GB data coupons. It offers unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day facility which comes bundled with the plan. Various additional benefits also come bundled with the package such as a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music app. It also provides unlimited free hellotunes feature with Rs 150 cashback on FASTag delivery.

Now, let’s compare the new Airtel plan with Reliance Jio’s Rs 598 prepaid plan and Vi’s Rs 599 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 598 recharge plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan was launched only recently. It provides 2GB data per day to its users, with a total of 112 GB data over a span of 56 days with unlimited on-net calling and limited off-net FUP calling of 2,000 minutes all through the duration of the recharge plan.

Under the plan, 100 SMS per day facility is being provided with a subscription to all Jio applications. The interesting offer to the users will be an annual subscription of ‘Disney + Hotstar VIP’ which can be activated by receiving OTP on Jio number after downloading and logging into the Hotstar application. This plan will be an eye-catching one for all those who want to enjoy the forthcoming IPL cricket season on their handsets.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 599 Recharge plan

This Vi (Vodafone-Idea) plan at Rs 599 provides 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days with a truly unlimited calling feature and 100 SMS/day offer. It offers an extra 5GB data with a validity of 28 days that can only be availed through recharges done via application or website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.