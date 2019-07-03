Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans: Comparison of prices, data and others offers

Airtel broadband plans: Airtel has recently upgraded its broadband plans across the country. The telecom operator has also recently launched its V-fiber network across some parts of the city which will offer high-speed internet through the optical fiber. The company has also introduced its Airtel Thanks benefits for some of its broadband plans in a bid to add more users and retain the existing ones. Today, we will be taking a look at all the broadband plans Airtel is currently offering to its users across most cities and towns in India.

Airtel Rs 799 broadband plan

The Rs 799 broadband plan from Airtel is an entry-level plan for consumers. This plan comes with a monthly 100GB of broadband data at a speed of up to 40MB per second along with unlimited local and STD calling. Customers selecting this plan will also get bonus data of 200GB which is valid for a period of six months. However, under this plan, the company does not offer Airtel Thanks benefits or data rollover feature, but it does offer Airtel TV Premium subscription to the users.

Airtel Rs 1,099 broadband plan

Coming to the Rs 1,099 broadband plan from Airtel, the customers get 300GB of broadband data at a speed of up to 100MB per second. Just like the Rs 799 broadband plan, users also get unlimited local and STD calling in the Rs 1,099 plan. All the users who opt for this plan will receive a bonus data of 500GB valid till the next six months. The unused data automatically gets rolled over to the next billing cycle.

Apart from the data and calls, all the users who subscribe to the Rs 1,099 broadband plan will also get Airtel Thanks benefits which include Amazon Prime for 12 months, Netflix for 3 months, Zee 5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscriptions.

Airtel Rs 1,599 broadband plan

With the Rs 1,599 broadband plan from Airtel customers get 600GB of broadband data at a speed of up to 300MB per second along with unlimited local and STD calling features. The customers also receive a bonus data of 1,000GB valid for a period of six months. All of the unused data gets carried over to the next billing cycle.

This apart, just like the Rs 1,099 broadband plan, this plan also comes with Airtel Thanks benefits including Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months, Netflix for 3 months, Zee 5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscriptions.

Airtel Rs 1,999 broadband plan

Finally coming to Rs 1,999 broadband plan from Airtel, this is the most expensive broadband plan which is currently being offered by the telco. Under this plan, broadband users will get unlimited data at a speed of up to 100 MB per second. Since there is unlimited data on offer, there are no bonus data or rollover feature in this plan. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls along with Airtel Thanks benefits such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee 5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscriptions.

However, all subscribers must note that all these plans are exclusive of goods and service tax (which is currently levied at 18 per cent). Airtel also offers Free Router to its new broadband subscribers.