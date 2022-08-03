scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month

Bharti Airtel will likely be the first Indian telecom operator to roll out 5G on a full-fledged scale in India, although reports suggest a Reliance Jio announcement could follow soon. Check out more details below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 3, 2022 6:57:27 pm
airtel, airtel 5g, airtel 5g launch,Airtel has signed 5G network agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to commence deployment in August 2022. (Express Photo)

After waiting for years for 5G connectivity, one of India’s three major telecom operators, Bharti Airtel finally has a launch timeline for the next-gen cellular network technology. In a new press release, Airtel has confirmed that it will roll out its 5G services in the country before the end of the month.

“We are delighted to announce that Airtel will commence roll out of 5G services in August. Our network agreements are finalised and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to our consumers,” an Airtel press release noted.

Also Read |Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

“Choice of multiple partners will enable Airtel to roll out 5G services spanning ultra-high-speeds, low latency and large data handling capabilities, which will enable a superior user experience and allow the pursuit of new, innovative use cases with enterprise and industry customers,” the release added.

Airtel is in agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as network partners to deliver the 5G services in the country. The news come soon after the recent spectrum auditions conducted by the DoT (Department of Telecom) in India, where Bharti Airtel bid for and acquired 19867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation from rival telcos Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea on their 5G rollout plan. A recent report by TelecomTalk, however, suggests that Jio chairman Akash Ambani has hinted that Jio 5G services will be announced on August 15 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. However, with no official rollout date from either telco, all three of India’s major telecom operators will likely be in a race to be the first service in the country to launch a full-scale 5G network.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:21:28 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement