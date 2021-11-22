Airtel to hike prices of prepaid plans from Nov 26: Best budget recharge plans to pick right now

Airtel has confirmed that it plans to revise its prepaid mobile plans in India starting November 26. While the minimum hike would be an increase of Rs 20 for some plans, some will see a higher price rise.

While Airtel’s top-of-the-line Rs 2,498 combo prepaid plan will be priced at Rs 2,999, the Rs 1,498 Airtel plan will be priced at Rs. 1,799 once the change occurs. Let us have a look at some of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 250, users can choose from, to recharge their numbers with currently.

Airtel’s prepaid plans under Rs 250

Airtel offers a Rs 249 plan which gives 1.5GB of data for 28 days, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day. The plan will also offer users 500MB of additional data per day, which users will be able to redeem via the Airtel Thanks App. The plan will also give access to 30 Day free trial for the Mobile Edition of Amazon Prime Video and a free subscription to Wynk Music among other benefits.

Airtel’s Rs 219 plan gives 1GB of data per day for 28 days, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The plan will also grant users access to 30 Day free trial for Amazon Prime Video and a free subscription to Wynk Music.

Airtel’s Rs 199 plan will offer users 1GB of data per day for 24 days, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The plan will also grant users access to 30 Day free trial for the Mobile Edition of Amazon Prime Video and a free subscription to Wynk Music.

Airtel also offers a base Rs 149 plan which offers a total of 2GB data with a validity of 28 days, unlimited voice calling, and 300 free SMS. The plan will also grant users access to 30 Day free trial for the Mobile Edition of Amazon Prime Video and a free subscription to Wynk Music.

Finally, Airtel has a Rs 79 plan which offers 200 MB data, talk-time worth Rs 64, and is valid for 28 days. It does not come with any outgoing SMS.