Airtel Rs 597 prepaid recharge plan vs Jio Rs 509 prepaid plan vs Vodafone 569 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 597 vs Jio Rs 509 vs Vodafone 569 plan: Airtel has unveiled its Rs 597 prepaid recharge plan with a long-term validity of 168 days. The new plan is aimed at people who need unlimited calling benefits more than high-speed data, as the total data is limited to only 10GB for the entire validity period. If we look at long-term plans from rival Reliance Jio, they are a lot more expensive simply because the total data benefits are also significantly more. For instance, Jio’s Rs 1,999 long-term pack offers 125GB data in total for 180 days. Of course, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day are bundled as well.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel’s Rs 597 prepaid recharge offer will only be available for select subscribers in a few regions and might not roll out as an ‘open market plan.’ Based strictly on the price-point, let us compare Airtel’s Rs 597 offer with plans from Reliance Jio and Vodafone that fall in the Rs 500 to Rs 600 bracket.

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 597 plan gives users data benefits, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It is valid for 168 days. Do note that the data offering is 10GB (3G/4G) in total, so users who need more daily data can recharge with other plans offered by the company. The long-term validity is the highlight of the plan and it offers unlimited calling without any FUP (Fair Usage Policy) for the entire validity period.

Airtel Rs 597 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 509 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge pack offers 4GB data per day for 28 days, which totals to 112GB data. However, those who can manage with 2GB daily data and are looking for a pack with longer validity period can recharge with the company’s Rs 498 plan. Jio’s Rs 498 pack offers 182GB data at 2GB per day for 91 days. Both the plans bundle unlimited calling benefits as well as 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 597 plan vs Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 569 plan somewhat offers a perfect balance between both the Jio plans mentioned above. Users get 3GB 3G/4G data per day for 84 days, which means 252GB in total. The prepaid pack also gives users unlimited local and STD voice calls, and unlimited outgoing and incoming on roaming as well (domestic only). It comes with 100 SMS per day. However, note that the plan is not available across all circles.

