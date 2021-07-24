Airtel Rs 449 plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls for 56 days: Check Jio, Vi plans

There are users who are looking for plans that offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as well as complimentary app subscriptions. Airtel has a Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan that offers similar benefits. This recharge plan from Airtel includes 2GB of data per day, truly unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days validity. Customers also get free access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 449 plan vs Jio Rs 444 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 444 prepaid recharge plan, which includes unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes 2GB of daily data, which means that you are getting a total of 112GB of data. You also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

There is also a Rs 249 plan with similar benefits, but it will remain valid for 28 days once you purchase it. This Jio plan gives 2GB of data per day, which means a total of 56GB of data. It even includes unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Jio prepaid users also get free access to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 449 plan vs Vi Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan, which ships with unlimited calling benefits, 2GB of daily data per day and 100 daily SMS. This plan comes with a double data offer, so users get 4GB of data on a daily basis. It comes with a validity period of 56 days. The plan also includes weekend data rollover facility. It comes with a validity period of 56 days.