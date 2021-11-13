Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB daily data and other unlimited benefits: Check Jio, Vi plans

Airtel is offering a Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan, which comes with 2.5GB daily data and other benefits. Customers also get unlimited calls as well as 100 SMS per day. It includes 3-month access to Apollo 24|7 Circle at no extra cost, Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and Amazon Prime mobile subscription. However, this plan only comes with a validity period of 28 days. Let’s take a look at what Reliance Jio and Vi are offering in the same range.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan vs Jio recharge packs

Reliance Jio doesn’t offer any prepaid plan with 2.5GB of daily data. One will either find 2GB or 3GB daily data prepaid plans. As per the telecom operator’s site, there is a Rs 349 Jio plan, which gives customers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. You don’t get any OTT subscription with this plan, but if you want that then you check out Jio’s Rs 499 prepaid pack.

It comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB of daily data and an additional 6GB of data for free. You also get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription with this plan and the rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 349 Jio plan.

Airtel Rs 349 plan vs Vi prepaid plans

Similarly, Vi only has 3GB or 2GB data plans and not 2.5GB daily data prepaid packs. There is a Rs 301 Vi recharge plan, which brings some health insurance benefits under “Vi Hospicare.” So users will get Rs 1,000 worth of hospitalisation expenses (via Aditya Birla Health Insurance) per day for up to 10 days. The pack also includes a Rs 2,000 daily insurance benefit for ICU treatment. Customers also get 1.5GB of daily data, 2GB extra data, unlimited calls and 100SMS per day.

There is also a Rs 501 pack, which ships with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB of data per day. The plan also includes support for weekend data rollover facility, one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile edition, and “Night data” from 12:00AM to 6:00AM at no additional cost. The Rs 501 prepaid plan comes with a validity period of only 28 days.