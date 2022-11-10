Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan announced: Check calling, data benefits and validity

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan in India, adding to its range of affordable plans that cost less than Rs 200 per month. The new plan is a 30-day validity plan that costs Rs 199 and offers both calling and data benefits. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Airtel Rs 199 plan: What’s new?

The Airtel Rs 199 plan, spotted first by TelecomTalk comes with 30 days validity and 3GB total data. Users who recharge with this plan also get unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMS, although customers will only be able to use up to 100 per day as per the government’s rules.

Other benefits of the plan are part of Airtel Thanks, and will include free Hello Tunes and access to Wynk Music.

Once users have elapsed the limit of 300 SMS, they will be charged at Rs 1 per SMS, while data usage beyond the total offered 3GB limit will be charged at 50p per Mb.

Also note that users recharging with this plan will not be able to carry forward unused SMS and data into the next month, even if they repeat the same plan.

The plan is a good offering for those looking for an affordable plan that offers 30-day validity and unlimited calling. While there isn’t much data on offer, the plan is still a good option for those who mostly use WiFi or simply don’t need more mobile data.

That said, anyone who recharges with these plans and requires more data, can simply add a data booster plan to get more data usage.