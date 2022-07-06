scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Airtel announces new Rs 109, Rs 111, Rs 128 and Rs 131 monthly plans: Check details

Airtel has announced four new monthly plans starting at Rs 109 per month. Here are all the details including calling benefits, data benefits and validity.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 6, 2022 9:37:14 am
airtel, airtel prepaid plans, airtel plans, airtel monthly plans,Check out all you need to know about the new Airtel monthly prepaid plans below. (Express Photo)

Telecom operator Airtel has silently added four new monthly prepaid plans for users to choose from. The new plans begin at Rs 109 per month and go up to Rs 131 per month. These new plans also come in addition to existing prepaid plans, and don’t replace any of them.

Here are all the details you need to know about these four new plans, spotted first by TelecomTalk, including data, calling benefits and validity.

Rs 109 plan

The Rs 109, the most affordable of the four, offers 200MB data, Rs 99 worth of talktime and a call plan that charges you 2.5 paise per second. The plan also sets SMS prices at Rs 1 per SMS (local) and Rs 1.5 per SMS (STD). The plan is valid for 30 days.

Rs 111 plan

The Rs 111 plan, that costs just Rs 2 more than the previous Rs 109 plan, offers the same benefits but slightly different validity. Users get a one month validity instead of 30 days (could be 28/29/30/31 days depending on the month). This lets users recharge on the same date each month.

Benefits include 200MB data, Rs 99 worth of talktime with calls charged at 2.5 paise per second and Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 for local and STD SMSs respectively.

Rs 128 plan

The Rs 128 monthly plan comes with benefits including calls charged at 2.5 paise per second, video calls charged at 5 paise per second and data charged at 50 paise per MB. Meanwhile SMS is charged at Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 for local and STD messages respectively.

The plan is valid for 30 days. Note that the plan offers no talktime, which will need to be separately added via one of the top-up plans offered by Airtel.

Rs 131 plan

The Rs 131 also offers the same benefits as the Rs 128 plan mentioned above but with one month validity instead of 30 days, allowing users to recharge on the same date each month irrespective of the number of days in the month.

Benefits are calls charged at 2.5 paise per second, video calls charged at 5 paise per second and data charged at 50 paise per MB. SMS is also charged at Rs 1 and Rs 1.5 for local and STD messages respectively. This plan also comes with no talktime, which must be added separately.

