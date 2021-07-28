Airtel revises Rs 79 prepaid plan and discontinues Rs 49 recharge plan

Airtel has revised its Rs 79 prepaid recharge plan. It is now offering up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. This change is in line with the Company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions.

“Airtel customers on entry-level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance,” the telecom operator said. So, the company’s prepaid packs now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge plan. It gives 200MB of data, and talktime worth Rs 64. The plan will remain valid for 28 days.

Apart from this, Airtel has also discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge. The Rs 49 Airtel Smart Recharge plan used to offer customers talktime worth Rs 38.52, and 100MB of data. Once the provided 100MB data is exhausted, users will be charged Rs 0.50 per MB. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. The new plan will be effective starting July 29.

Besides, the company recently launched a new Rs 456 prepaid plan, which comes with 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 60 days. It is important to note that there is no daily limit restriction on data, so you can use as much data you want in one day.

The plan also includes one month of free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. With the Rs 456 prepaid plan, customers also get Airtel Thanks benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback.