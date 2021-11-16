Airtel revises Rs 249 plan, now offering free 500MB daily data: Check Jio, Vi plans

Airtel has revised its budget Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan to attract more customers and give stiff competition to rivals. With this plan, the telecom operator is now offering an additional 500MB free daily data to its prepaid users, which means 50 percent of 1GB of data. Apart from this, the company is also giving other benefits to prepaid customers. Keep reading to know more.

Airtel Rs 249 plan revised

The Rs 249 prepaid Airtel plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data and with the addition of free 500MB data, customers will get a total of 2GB data per day. The additional data offer is only valid on this plan and one can avail the same via the company’s Airtel Thanks app. The latest development was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Apart from this, one also gets unlimited calls as well as 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Other benefits include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), Free Hellotunes subscription, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Let’s also take a look at what Reliance Jio and Vi are offering in the same range.

Airtel vs Rs 249 Jio prepaid plan

Both Airtel and Jio are offering the same data, SMS, and call benefits. With Jio’s Rs 249 plan, you get 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls to any network, and 2GB daily data. This plan comes with a time period of 28 days.

The telecom operator doesn’t offer any Amazon subscription with this, but you get 20 percent JioMart cashback, which one can use to get discounts on JioMart or on the next Jio recharge. Reliance Jio also offers free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud subscriptions that are only available for Jio users.

Airtel vs Vi Rs 249 recharge plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also has a similar plan, but only gives 1.5GB of daily data. However, customers do get other data-related offers, including the “Binge All Night” and “Weekend Data Rollover” features. The first one basically means that one will be able to use the internet from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM at no extra cost. The other feature means that the company carries forwards unused data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. The other benefits are similar to Jio and Airtel’s plans. You get 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls for 28 days.