Airtel revises prepaid plans with FUP on unlimited calling, applicable from Dec 3

Bharti Airtel today announced the new prepaid plans for its mobile customers applicable from Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Earlier this month, the telecom operator had confirmed to raise tariffs from December 1 along with Vodafone Idea Limited.

Airtel says that its revised plans represent a tariff increase in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. However, like Vodafone Idea’s new prepaid plans, Airtel has also rolled back the truly unlimited calling to other networks under FUP. These are the new plans from Bharti Airtel:

Airtel’s revised plans with daily data

Airtel is offering daily data benefits clubbed with 100 SMS per day, and unlimited on-net calling (Airtel-to-Airtel). Airtel’s Rs 248 plan offers 1.5GB daily data and Rs 298 plans offer 2GB daily data for a validity of 28 days whereas the Rs 598 and Rs 698 plans offer 1.5GB and 2GB data respectively with a validity of 84 days. The Rs 2,398 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 365 days with similar additional benefits.

Airtel new prepaid plans with limited data

Starting with Rs 19, Airtel offers unlimited on-net calling, 100 SMS, and 150MB data for 2 days. The Rs 148 plan comes with unlimited on-net calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of total data for 28 days. For longer validity, the Rs 1498 plan offers unlimited on-net calling, 3,600 SMS, and 24GB of data for a validity of 365 days.

Airtel’s other plans

Airtel is also offering other plans that come with talk time value. The Rs 49 prepaid pack offers Rs 38.52 talk time value and 100MB of data whereas the Rs 79 pack offers Rs 63.95 talk time value and 200MB data for a validity of 28 days.