Airtel revises its Rs 558 prepaid plan, reduces validity to 56 days

Airtel has reduced the validity of its Rs 558 prepaid plan by 26 days, bringing it down from 82 days to 56 days. All of the benefits offered under the plan remain untouched. To recall, it recently scrapped all of its older plans in favour of new ones, which had an increased price or reduced benefits.

Under Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid plan, the company offers customers truly unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. Apart from all of this, it also provides customers with a free four week course at Shaw Academy valid for 28 days.

Other benefits include a complimentary subscription to the company’s own Wynk music and Airtel Xstream Premium services. Customers getting this plan can also avail a cashback worth Rs 100 on FASTag.

The only change that the company seems to have made in this plan is the heavy reduction in its validity. Earlier the plan had a validity of 82 days, now after reducing 26 days, the company is offering customers only 56 days worth of validity.

In comparison, Reliance Jio under its Rs 599 plan still offers consumers 84 days of validity along with 2GB of daily data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 3,000 minutes of off-net calling minutes, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and access to the company’s apps.

Vodafone under its Rs 599 plan offers consumers 1.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited calls, 100 daily SMSes, complimentary access to its apps and a free subscription to Zee5 for 84 days.

