Airtel revises its Rs 349 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans

Bharti Airtel has revised its Rs 349 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans. The former now offers more data benefits and the latter comes with a longer validity period. The revised Airtel prepaid plans are already live on the official site, so you can check out them now.

Airtel revises Rs 349 recharge plan

The Rs 349 prepaid plan from Airtel used to provide 2GB data per day to its customers across the span of 28 days, amassing a total data of 56GB. It is now giving 2.5GB of daily data, which means that you will now get a total of 70GB of data. The rest of the benefits are similar to the old plan.

Apart from 2.5Gb data, you also get unlimited calling, along with 100 SMS per day facility which comes bundled with the plan. It even offers free access to Amazon Prime, but only for 28 days. In addition to this, customers also get Airtel Xstream premium and Wynk Music for free. The revised plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Airtel updates Rs 299 prepaid plan

Airtel has also updated its Rs 299 prepaid plan, which now comes with a validity period of 30 days. The telecom operator even offers unlimited voice calling, and 30GB of total data with this plan. Do note that there is no daily data limit.

Apart from this, you also get 100 SMS per day and Airtel Thanks benefits. One also get free access to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month. Other benefits include free Hellotunes with unlimited changes, 3-months access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Wynk Music, one year Shaw Academy course, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.