Airtel launches new postpaid plans for retail and corporate users: Check details

Airtel has launched new postpaid plans for corporate and retail users. The telecom operator says the new postpaid plans have been launched to offer extra data benefits backed by a 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The new Airtel plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools. Airtel has also discontinued the Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan. Read on to know more about the latest postpaid plans offered by Airtel.

Airtel launches new retail postpaid plans

Airtel is offering a Rs 399 postpaid plan, which gives 40GB of data and unlimited calls. You also get Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App, Shaw Academy for 1 year and Free Hellotunes. There is also a Rs 499 Airtel postpaid plan, which offers 75GB of data. The rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 399 plan.

The company now has a Rs 999 (Family plan 1+2 add on) plan, which includes 210GB. The first connection will get 150GB of data, and the other two connections will get 30GB of data. Other benefits include Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy.

Airtel has also launched a Rs 1,599 (Family plan 1+1 add on) plan, which ships with unlimited data. This basically means that you will get 500GB of data and once the provided data is exhausted, the speed will reduce to 128Kbps. Other benefits are Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy.

The telecom operator is also giving an option to add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan by paying Rs 299 per SIM. For the price, you will get 30GB additional data (previously 10GB), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits.

Airtel launches new corporate postpaid plans

The basic plan in this section is Rs 299, which will offer 30GB of data and unlimited calls. Other benefits include Airtel Call Manager, Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and free access to Shaw Academy for 1 year. The Rs 349 Airtel postpaid plan gives 40GB of data and the rest of the benefits are similar to the previous plan.

Airtel is now also offering a Rs 399 postpaid plan, which comes with 60GB of data, and unlimited calls. The plan also offers Tracemate, Google Workspace, Airtel Call Manager; Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, and Airtel Secure. It even includes a free Wynk Music App Premium subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, and Shaw Academy access.

You get the same benefits with the Rs 499 and Rs 1,599 Airtel postpaid plans too and the difference is only in the data offered by Airtel. The Rs 499 plan gives 100GB, whereas the Rs 1,599 plan comes with 500GB of data.

Airtel discontinues Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan: Check other plans

The company has also discontinued its Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and is offering Rs 999 Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Customers can now add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at Rs 299/SIM and get 30GB additional data, unlimited calling and Thanks benefits. It was previously giving only 10GB of data.