Airtel postpaid plans to offer 6 months of Amazon Prime instead of full year

Bharti Airtel has revised the validity of Amazon Prime membership that is available for the operator’s postpaid plans. Airtel postpaid users who first enjoyed the benefits of a full year of Amazon Prime, will now only be able to get it for 6 months.

The change affects postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199 and Rs 1599. With the new change already in effect from April 1, these plans are now available with the revised 6 months of Amazon Prime benefits via the Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards.

Users who recharged with the above mentioned Airtel postpaid plans before April 1 this year will continue to enjoy a full year of Amazon Prime.

Also note that the change only affects cellular postpaid plans with Amazon Prime benefits, not Airtel broadband plans with Amazon prime benefits.

Why is the validity being reduced?

While Airtel has not yet confirmed the exact reason for the validity of Prime membership getting cut down to half, an expected cause for the same is the recent price hike for Amazon Prime itself. An Amazon Prime membership was previously priced at Rs 999 for a year, but a 50 per cent hike in effect since December 2021 has pushed the price to Rs 1,499 per year.

Note that Amazon Prime membership is currently also available in smaller plans. These include Rs 179 per month and Rs 459 per quarter (three months).

With Airtel revising its validity for the bundled Amazon Prime subscription, it remains to be seen if other operators who also bundle Amazon Prime memberships will follow.