Saturday, May 28, 2022
Airtel users face brief outage: network reception, mobile data services affected

Here's all you need to know about the May 28 Airtel outage in India.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 28, 2022 4:02:54 pm
Airtel users face brief outage: network reception, mobile data services affected

Users of Indian telecom service provider Airtel reportedly faced issues with the telecom service provider’s network in many regions in the country. Airtel users took to Twitter reporting issues with the network and signal strength, as some users were left unable to use mobile data services completely.

However, the outage did not affect all users. Indianexpress.com confirmed that aspects of the network like call reception, signal strength and mobile data services were still functioning as expected for some Airtel users.
Check out the tweets of some affected users below.

DownDetector confirmed the outage and showed that reports had been coming in from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, among other regions.

Airtel, Airtel outage DownDetector confirms that multiple users faced the outage. (Image Source: DownDetector)

Stats on the outage-tracking website suggested that the issues with Airtel services started appearing around 1:50 pm on May 28. However, the issues also quickly subsided, with most users reporting restoration of services between about 2:40 pm and 3:40 pm on the same day. Airtel did not officially confirm the issue affecting users.

