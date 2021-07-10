Airtel offers unlimited calls, 1GB daily data for Rs 199: Check out Jio, Vi plans

Airtel is offering unlimited call benefits and 1GB daily data for Rs 199. While the plan may not offering a lot of data, you at least get unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The plan is for those who need calling and limited data. The plan also offers a 30-day free trial for Amazon Mobile Edition. You also get free unlimited hello tunes, access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream service. The Rs 199 pack comes with a validity of 24 days.

There are people who don’t need a lot of daily data as they already have a wireless broadband connection installed at their homes. However, they do need features like unlimited calls and limited data which can help them when they are out. Let’s see what Jio and Vi are offering in the same price range.

Airtel Rs 199 vs Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

With Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan, customers get 1.5GB of daily data for a duration of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling to all the networks, and 100 daily SMS. The plan also includes access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

There is also a 1GB daily data prepaid plan. This recharge plan also includes unlimited calling as well as 100 daily SMS for 24 days. Jio is selling this plan for Rs 149, which is cheaper than Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 199 vs Vi Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

Vi also has a prepaid plan with 1GB of daily data. The Rs 199 Vi prepaid plan also bundles truly unlimited calling as well as 100 daily SMS. Apart from this, the plan includes free access to Vi Movies & TV access. The plan comes with a validity period of 24 days.