Airtel offers Rs 2000 cashback on Nokia 3 and Nokia 2, but there are too many better deals

Airtel has partnered with Nokia’s affiliate HMD Global to offer cashback on its 4G-enabled handsets, the Nokia 2 and Nokia 3. Airtel is bringing the offer as a part of ‘Mera Pehle Smartphone’ initiative under which users can get cashback of Rs 2000 on these Nokia smartphones.

Both the Nokia handsets will come with Airtel’s special recharge pack of Rs 169 offering 1GB 4G data per day, 100 SMSs and unlimited local, STD calls for a validity period of 28 days. To avail this offer, users will have to recharge their respective Airtel accounts with prepaid recharges adding up to Rs 3500 or more for the first 18 months after which they will get a cashback of Rs 500. Following this, they will have to recharge with another Rs 3500 for the subsequent 18 months period to get the rest of the cashback amount of Rs 1500.

The Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 currently retail at Rs 6,999 & Rs 9,499 respectively. With the new Airtel-Nokia offer, buyers will be able to grab the devices at an effective price of Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. The offers seem attractive bundling free data and unlimited calls, but if you take a look at the specs, the Nokia 2 carries entry-level innards with 1GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset. Further, to get the cashback benefit you will first have to pay the handset’s actual retail price in full and then get a cashback after three years.

If you ask us, that’s too much of hardship for entry level phones like the Nokia 2 and Nokia 3. If you aren’t a Nokia fan, phones with better specs can be purchased right away for a price lower than the ‘effective price’ of the Nokia phones that you will get after 3 years of being tied down with Airtel (and spending minimum Rs 7000 on recharges).

To give you an example or two, couple of phones come to mind straight away. Xiaomi Redmi 5A and (Tenor) 10.or D with specifications better than Nokia 3, currently sell for a price of Rs 4,999, the exact effective price of Nokia 2 after 3 years in the Airtel offer. Plus, you are free to choose and change your network provider. That’s a no-brainer, isn’t it?

But if you still want to purchase the Nokia 2 or the Nokia 3, Jio has a better deal to offer. Jio has introduced new ‘Jio Football Offer’ under which users who purchase the handsets and recharge with Rs 198 or Rs 299 pack will get instant cash back of Rs 2,200. The cashback will be given immediately in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each which can be used for subsequent recharges till May 2022. Also, you are free to purchase the handset from any dealer or e-tailer of your choice. Hint: Both the Nokia handsets sell online for Rs 500 to Rs 1500 lower than the retail price mentioned above.