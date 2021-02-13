Airtel offering up to 6GB free data coupons with these prepaid plans

Airtel is again offering up to 6GB of free data coupons with some of its prepaid recharge plans. The telecom operator is providing up to 6GB of free data in the form of 1GB coupons and this will be credited to the subscriber’s account once you buy the eligible plan. The free data offer was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Airtel free data offer details

Some of the Airtel recharge plans that fall under Rs 500 offer 2GB or 4GB of free data. Airtel won’t credit all the free data at once and subscribers will get 1GB data coupons. Those who are buying Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398 or Rs 448 prepaid plan will two coupons of 1GB data. Both the vouchers will remain valid for 28 days from the day you recharge.

With Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558 and Rs 599 recharge plans, Airtel will credit four coupons of 1GB data each with a validity period of 56 days. Those who want 6GB of free data will have to buy the Rs 598 or Rs 698 plan. with these plans, customers get six coupons of 1GB data, which comes with a validity of 84 days.

The free data offer is only available via Airtel Thanks app, which is why you need to make sure that you buy any of the above-mentioned plans via the company’s app. It is available for download via both Google Play Store and the Apple Store. Airtel says eligible customers will be informed about the free data offer via an SMS once they buy a prepaid plan.

In order to redeem or claim the free data coupons, Airtel users need to visit the “My Coupons” section in the Airtel Thanks app. Here, you will also be able to see the validity of coupons. It is important to note that every 1GB data coupon will expire within one day of claiming the coupon. For instance, if you have claimed a 1GB data coupon at 9AM or at 5PM, the free data will still expire at 12:00PM.