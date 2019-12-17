Airtel offers Rs 1,750 discount to customers purchasing Xstream Box in Delhi NCR

Customers getting the Airtel Xstrem Box under the offer will have to select an Airtel bundle of Rs 699 instead of the normal Rs 360 plan. Customers getting the Airtel Xstrem Box under the offer will have to select an Airtel bundle of Rs 699 instead of the normal Rs 360 plan.

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a discount of Rs 1,750 on its Android powered Xstream Box in Delhi NCR circle. The streaming box was launched at Rs 3,999 and is currently being offered at Rs 2,249 in the Delhi NCR region.

The company is offering the discount exclusively to Airtel Thanks customers. Customers will also get a 7-day mega HD trial pack with the box. The offer is also visible on the company’s MyAirtel app. The company has not mentioned any validity for the offer, however, it is being said that the offer is only there for a limited time.

Customers getting the Airtel Xstrem Box under the offer will have to select an Airtel bundle of Rs 699 instead of the normal Rs 360 plan. This takes the rental up to Rs 2,785, which would include the monthly rental.

The company is offering customers complimentary access to the Xstream app subscription worth Rs 999 for a year as an introductory offer.

To avail the offer, customers can open the MyAirtel app or the website. Where they can select their Xstream Thanks offer and select their city. After which they will have to verify their mobile number. After this is done, they will need to enter their installation address and checkout.

Under the Rs 699 plan, the company offers 154 channels, which include 54 HD channels, 22 Hindi News, 11 Kids, 10 Hindi Entertainment, 10 News, 10 Hindi Movie, 7 Music, 6 Infotainment, 4 Sports, 4 Urdu, 2 Punjabi, 2 Gujarati, 2 North East, 2 Bhojpuri, 1 English Movie, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Malayalam, 1 Kannada, 1 Marathi, 1 Bengali and 1 Oriya channel.

