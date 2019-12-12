Airtel offering new broadband customers in Chennai and Bengaluru discount of Rs 1,000

Airtel recently revised its broadband plan lineup, which now starts at Rs 799 and goes up to Rs 3,999. Airtel recently revised its broadband plan lineup, which now starts at Rs 799 and goes up to Rs 3,999.

Bharti Airtel has started offering all of its new broadband customers a discount of Rs 1,000 in its Bengaluru and Chennai circles. This is a limited-period promotion and is accessible through the company’s website and app. According to the banner on the company’s website, the offer is valid until midnight.

Customers opting for the base Rs 799 plan will be getting the first month free, whereas, for customers purchasing any other plan with a higher price will get a discount of Rs 1,000. The discount will be applicable on the successful purchase of a new broadband connection.

To recall, Airtel recently revised its broadband plan lineup, which now starts at Rs 799 and goes up to Rs 3,999. It also introduces a Rs 299 add on plan under which the users get unlimited data. The revised plans provide users speeds of up to 1Gbps and bundles subscriptions to services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5.

The cheapest of the bunch, which is the Rs 799 plan, offers customers up to 100Mbps speed along with a data allowance of 150GB and unlimited access to Xstream content. Users can also get the add-on Rs 299 pack, which will allow them to get an unlimited monthly data allowance.

During the revision of its plans, the company also announced that it will be discontinuing its data rollover facility for broadband subscribers. This service used to carry forward unused to the next billing cycle for the customer to make use off.

