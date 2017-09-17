Airtel offering free data for six months, here’s how to get it

Airtel has come up with a new plan that offers 60GB of free data for six months. The new offer comes right after the earlier Airtel Monsoon scheme came to an end. The offer is limited to Airtel postpaid users. So, if you are an Airtel prepaid customer, you won’t be eligible to leverage the benefits of this new scheme.

How to get free Airtel 60GB data on Airtel

Step 1: First of all, be ensured you are an Airtel postpaid customer. Go to Google Play Store and search for Airtel TV app. Download and install Airtel TV app.

Step 2: Open My Airtel app. If you don’t have it installed, go to Google Play Store and search for My Airtel app. Download and install the app on your phone.

Step 3: Once you’ve successfully installed both the apps on your phone, go to My Airtel app. Click on the banner to get 60GB free Airtel data.

Step 4: Follow all the mandatory instructions. Those who’ve successfully downloaded and installed Airtel TV app will get free data within a day.

Once activated, Airtel will offer 10GB data per month. Previously, Airtel was running the similar scheme under a different moniker. Everything was identical except the fact that Airtel Monsoon offer was all about offering 30GB data as opposed to current 60GB data.

With these offers, Airtel TV service apparently wants to raise the bar and reach maximum users. The service currently offers a wide variety of video content, games, and apps to Airtel users.