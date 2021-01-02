Airtel offering 1.5GB daily data with Rs 199 prepaid plan: Check Jio, Vi plans

Airtel has revised its Rs 199 prepaid plan and it is now offering you 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days. Previously, the same recharge plan was available with only 1GB daily data. The revised plan even includes unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, free access to Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream app subscription that has more than 350 Live TV channels. The plan comes with a validity period of 24 days. But, the pack is currently visible to only a few subscribers. The development was first reported by TelecomTalk.

It is worth noting that Airtel already offers a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which gives 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. This plan is available in all the telecom circles of Airtel. However, the revised Rs 199 recharge plan is currently only accessible in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka telecom circles. A lot of Airtel customers can still buy the old Rs 199 plan with 1GB data. It is strange that Airtel is offering both Rs 249 and Rs 199 plan with the same benefits.

Airtel Rs 199 vs Jio prepaid recharge plan

Comparatively, Reliance Jio offers a Rs 199 prepaid plan to all its subscribers and this plan comes with 1.5GB daily data. This means that the company will ship a total of 42GB data. As the telecom giant has removed IUC charges, you will now get unlimited calls to all the networks. Jio customers also get 100 daily SMS for 28 days.

There is also a Rs 249 plan, which will give you 2GB daily data plan, unlike Airtel. It will also offer you a total of 56GB data for 28 days. Once the data is exhausted, the speed to drop down to 64Kbps. Apart from 2GB daily data, you also get Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls and 1,000 minutes to non-Jio network. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. Customers also get access to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 199 vs Vi prepaid recharge plan

For 199, Vi (Vodafone) offers only 1GB data per day. It even includes truly unlimited local/national calls to all networks, 100SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity period for 24 Days. You also get access to Vi Movies and TV access. Vodafone also has 2GB daily data plans and the cheapest one is Rs 595 for 56 days. It gives 1 year ZEE5 Premium subscription, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also supports weekend roll-over data.