Airtel launches Rs 251 voucher pack: List of all new Airtel prepaid plans

Airtel’s new Rs 251 data voucher offers customers 50GB of high speed data. (Express Photo) Airtel’s new Rs 251 data voucher offers customers 50GB of high speed data. (Express Photo)

Airtel has launched a new 4G data voucher priced at Rs 251. This is an add-on plan and it comes with no validity. It simply adds on top of your existing plan. Under the new Rs 251 data voucher, users get 50GB of high-speed data with no daily data caps. The voucher expires together with the base plan.

Additionally, Airtel has also removed its Rs 98 data voucher from the list. The Rs 98 voucher offered a total of 12GB of high speed data for 28-day validity and worked similar to the new Rs 251 data voucher. Recently, Airtel introduced a number of new prepaid plans. We have curated a list of all the new recharge plans Airtel has launched recently. Check it out.

Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan

Under the new Rs 99 plan, Airtel offers 1GB of total data along with unlimited calling benefits and complimentary 100 SMSes. Additional benefits include complimentary subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. It comes with a validity of 18 days. This plan is currently only available in select circles.

Also Read: Jio, Airtel, Voda Idea seek GST input credit dues or soft loans against pending refunds

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid plan

Under its Rs 129 plan, the company provides customers with 1GB of data, unlimited calls to any network, 300 SMSes, Zee5 subscription, and access to Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. This plan comes with a validity of 24 days and is currently only available in select circles.

Also Read: Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone plans with free Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix membership

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

The new Rs 199 plan comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers customers 1GB of daily data along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. It also comes with a complimentary subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. This plan is currently only available in select circles.

Also Read: List of new prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel

Airtel Rs 2,498 prepaid plan

Airtel also launched an annual Rs 2,498 plan with a validity of 365 days. Under the plan, the company offers customers 2GB of daily high-speed data. Apart from the high-speed data benefit, the company provides customers with unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS messages per day.

Also Read: Airtel is giving ZEE5 subscription to its customers for free: Here’s how to avail the offer

Additional benefits include a complementary Zee5 premium subscription, Wynk Music subscription and an Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. It also comes with free access to a premium anti-virus, a 28-day subscription to learn a course on Shaw Academy and a Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd